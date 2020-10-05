Global  
 

With COVID caution, colleges in Karnataka re-open partially from today

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:12s
Colleges in Karnataka reopened from November 17 amid COVID-19 scare.

All the preparations have been made by the colleges in Bengaluru to keep the campuses safe and less populated.

Only final year undergraduate and postgraduate students to be allowed; COVID-19 precautionary measures to be taken.

COVID-19 SOPs also being followed for the offline classes.

According to a student they have to submit COVID-19 test result before joining the college.

Many colleges have also tested their faculty members as precautionary measures.

Karnataka has recorded 26,122 active cases and 11,541 deaths till date due to COVID-19.


