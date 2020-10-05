With COVID caution, colleges in Karnataka re-open partially from today

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain cited 'tests of outside patients' as one of the reasons of increase in numbers of COVID-19 tally. "Positivity rate is now below 13% from 15.33% last week. Though we are in the 3rd wave, the peak is now over. From here, we'll definitely see a downtrend. Around 16,500 beds have been reserved for COVID-19 and now there are around 8,000 beds available. There are many patients who are from outside but they get tests conducted here using Delhi address. We cannot refuse anyone for tests. As result, there is in an increase in numbers. Almost 25-30% outsiders are getting their tests done in Delhi," said Satyendar Jain during media brief.
Pfizer has launched a pilot delivery program for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine in four U.S. states, as the U.S. drugmaker seeks to address distribution challenges facing its ultra-cold storage requirements. Libby Hogan reports.
The department of higher education has formulated SOPs (standardized operating procedure) as per the UGC guidelines amid COVID-19 pandemic, in view of the opening of colleges and higher education institutions in the Karnataka from November 17. "Feel excited and nervous at the same time due to the ongoing pandemic," said a student of St. Joseph's College.
Hyderabad City Police solved a child-kidnapping case within 20 hours. "A three-year-old child was kidnapped from MGBS and rescued by Hyderabad City Police. The complaints on Nov 14, said that they were at a bus stand and were going to a village in Karnataka, while they were sitting with their cousins in the bus and having a conversation, a few denied to go and got down from the bus. When they boarded the bus again they found their child missing. Within 20 hours the case was solved and child was rescued," informed Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City, Anjani Kumar. Two accused in the case were arrested.
Amid COVID-19 impact, the shopkeepers selling Diwali decorative and earthen lamps faced loss in Bengaluru. People didn't come out for shopping amid COVID-19 which resulted in huge loss for the shopkeepers. Huge stock of unsold products left with the shopkeepers. Karnataka recorded 27,984 active cases and 11,508 deaths till date due to COVID-19.