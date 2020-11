British diplomat saves drowning student in southwest China Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:01s - Published 1 minute ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:01s - Published British diplomat saves drowning student in southwest China Stephen Ellison, the 61-year-old British consul-general in Chongqing, jumped into the water at a scenic spot in the municipality on Saturday after spotting the struggling female student, who had fallen in by accident, China's official Xinhua news agency reported. 0

