EasyJet nosedives into the red with first ever full-year loss

Low-cost carrier easyJet has slumped to the first ever full-year loss in its25-year history as the coronavirus crisis sent it nosediving into the red by£1.27 billion.

The group’s pre-tax loss for the year to September 30 comesafter passenger numbers halved to 48.1 million as the pandemic crippled theaviation industry.

It warned it expects to fly no more than around 20% ofplanned services in the first quarter of its year to next September as arelentless second wave of the pandemic batters demand.