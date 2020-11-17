Actress With Facial Difference Redefines Beauty | SHAKE MY BEAUTY

A WOMAN who was born with a rare genetic disorder that causes craniofacial deformities has fulfilled her dream of becoming an actress.

Alison Midstokke was born with Treacher Collins Syndrome and despite numerous reconstructive surgeries on her face, as well as additional surgeries to correct her speech and hearing, she has dreamt of becoming an actress since she was a little girl.

When Alison moved to New York to follow her dreams, the aspiring actress struggled to be accepted in a big city: “I remember when I moved to New York City - it was very volatile.” But despite the challenges she faced, Alison never gave up and embraced her unconventional beauty - she started auditioning for movies and has recently played the supporting role in Happy Face where she was also nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Canadian Screen Awards.

Alison told Truly: “I believe acting is very therapeutic.

It can certainly help you face your fears, overcome any obstacles you may have.

I've learned so much more about myself as an actress.

I've grown and I became more competent and comfortable.”