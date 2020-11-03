Global  
 

'PM is a strong supporter of devolution', says minister

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:02s - Published
'PM is a strong supporter of devolution', says minister

'PM is a strong supporter of devolution', says minister

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has denied that Boris Johnson regards Scottish devolution as a "disaster".

The Prime Minister was reported as telling a meeting of Tory MPs that devolution in Scotland was Tony Blair's "biggest mistake".

"The Prime Minister is a strong supporter of devolution", Mr Jenrick said, "what he does believe in, very strongly, is the union".

Asked what the Prime Minister meant by his comments, Mr Jenrick added Mr Johnson "doesn't like to see devolution used to fuel nationalism and separatism...none of us want to see Nicola Sturgeon and her very narrow nationalism and separatism break apart the hundreds of years of friend and bonds that bind together the peoples of the United Kingdom." Report by Thomasl.

