'PM is a strong supporter of devolution', says minister
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:02s - Published
'PM is a strong supporter of devolution', says minister
Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has denied that Boris Johnson regards Scottish devolution as a "disaster".
The Prime Minister was reported as telling a meeting of Tory MPs that devolution in Scotland was Tony Blair's "biggest mistake".
"The Prime Minister is a strong supporter of devolution", Mr Jenrick said, "what he does believe in, very strongly, is the union".
Asked what the Prime Minister meant by his comments, Mr Jenrick added Mr Johnson "doesn't like to see devolution used to fuel nationalism and separatism...none of us want to see Nicola Sturgeon and her very narrow nationalism and separatism break apart the hundreds of years of friend and bonds that bind together the peoples of the United Kingdom." Report by Thomasl.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has refused to comment on the resignation of Director of Communications Lee Cain from Downing Street. There are rumours circulating that Boris Johnson's partner, Carrie Symonds, had some level of involvement in the move after she was said to be deeply unhappy about Mr Cain being offered the role of Chief of Staff. "I'm not going to comment on gossip about whom might have said what to whom" affirmed the Communities Secretary, "The Prime Minister leads this government, he makes the decisions". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Cabinet minister Robert Jenrick insists Boris Johnson is "surrounded by astrong team of advisers" despite the resignation of Downing Street director ofcommunications Lee Cain. The Housing Secretary also said GDP figures releasedon Thursday showing a 15.5% rise are "good news".
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:11Published
Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick says people in Liverpool will be offered regular Covid-19 tests under the first trial of whole city testing in England.
Liverpool has one of the highest rates of coronavirus deaths in England. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Boris Johnson has been forced into self-isolation after coming into contact with an MP who later tested positive for Covid-19. The PM praised the NHS Test and Trace scheme which pinged him a message to isolate
for two weeks. Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Deaths of coronavirus patients in Scotland have reached a six-month high after64 were recorded in the past in 24 hours, Nicola Sturgeon has said. Theoverall death toll – of people who first tested positive for the virus withinthe previous 28 days – is now 3,143.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:31Published
Three council areas – Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross – will move into Level3 of Scotland’s coronavirus restrictions from Friday, Nicola Sturgeon hassaid. The First Minister announced the decision to MSPs in the ScottishParliament as she gave an update on coronavirus measures.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:15Published
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has welcomed news of a coronavirus vaccine breakthrough. A vaccine being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech has been found to be 90% effective in preventing people from getting the virus. "This is news that should give us all some tentative hope today", Ms Sturgeon said at
the start of Scotland's daily Covid-19 briefing. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn