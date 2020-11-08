Sibal should meet high command to give suggestion, statement to media is loss to Congress: Tariq Anwar

Congress leader Tariq Anwar on November 16 blamed state leadership "for not using the opportunity properly" over Congress' performance in Bihar. "We need to discuss our performance in Bihar. Although, it is not party's national issue but of Bihar alone. As far as central leadership is concerned, they supported us. It is Bihar leadership's fault for not using opportunity properly," said Anwar after Kapil Sibal tweeted, "maybe Congress leadership thinks it should be business as usual."
On RJD's Shivanand Tiwari's 'Rahul Gandhi on picnic' remark, Congress leader Tariq Anwar said that he must think before making such remarks. Tariq Anwar said "Shivanand Tiwari is senior and must think before making such remarks. Congress isn't RJD. RJD is a regional party and its leaders are confined to Bihar. Rahul Gandhi had said he'll come to Bihar whenever needed and he did so. He can't work like leaders of RJD. One must understand that national level leader and state level leader has different responsibilities." RJD's Shivanand Tiwari in his remark blamed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for Bihar elections defeat and had said 'polls were in full swing and Rahul Gandhi was on picnic.'
Rajasthan state is observing the Child Rights Week till 20 November. On this occasion Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot inaugurated the "Vastsalya Yojna" and "Samarth Yojna" for orphan and destitute children. In addition to that CM also launched a skill development centre in Jodhpur for children living in child protection homes. Addressing the virtual programme "Bal Sangam" Chief Minister said that along with the Children's safety and protection, State Government has taken effective steps on the issues related to child rights, such as child labour, child marriage and prevention of violence against children. He resolves that there will be no shortage in child welfare schemes and it will be ensured that the benefits of government schemes reaches to children. CM asserted that without abolishing poverty, hunger and economic inequality, it is not possible to abolish child labor. Even today many children are forced to work as bonded laborers. CM said that government would ensure that no child has to work in the state.During the programme CM also released a booklet having guidelines for the implementation of "Vatsalya Yojana" and "Samarth Yojana" for the benefit of children in the state.
On November 17, Congress leader and former Mayor Sampath Raj brought to Central Crime Branch (CCB) office in Bengaluru. Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, whose house was attacked during Bengaluru violence said, "Those who committed the mistakes - Police stations, vehicles and houses were burnt - should be punished. I am not happy. My 50-year-old house, built by my parents was burnt down. So, I am requesting that whoever have made mistake cannot do this to anyone." Bengaluru violence erupted on August 11 after circulation of 'derogatory' social media post.
On November 17, Congress leader and former Mayor Sampath Raj brought to Central Crime Branch (CCB) office in Bengaluru. He has been arrested in DJ Halli and KG Halli violence incident case that happened in the city on August 11. Sampath Raj had been missing since October 30 after he got discharged from hospital after COVID-19 treatment without informing police. Speaking on it, Karnataka Home Minister, Basavaraj S Bommai said, "He was accused and was absconding. Had he been innocent, he wouldn't have absconded. We've caught him. There'll be further probe. His arrest is major development that'll lead to exposure of the conspiracy and people behind it (Bengaluru violence)." Violence broke out after circulation of 'derogatory' social media post.
Speaking to ANI in Patna on November 12, All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary, Tariq Anwar spoke on Bihar election result in which the party managed to win only 19 seats out of 70 it contested. Anwar said, "Our performance was not as good as Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Left. They performed way better than us. Had we performed like them, there would have been Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar." "People of Bihar wanted the same and had made up their mind for a change," he added. "We will hold discussions with our top leadership in Bihar, our election candidates and our District Congress Committees, and reach a conclusion. We will then inform the High Command," AICC General Secretary further stated.
AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala reacted on Bihar polls. He said that people of Bihar have voted for a change. He lambasted at BJP and JDU by saying that people of the state voted for a new government rather than recent government which took Bihar to verge of disrepair.
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on November 17 informed that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government is mulling to bring a law against 'love Jihad'. He said that the state government is making preparations to introduce Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Bill 2020 in Assembly. "It'll provide for 5 yrs of rigorous imprisonment. We're also proposing that such crimes be declared a cognizable and non-bailable offence," he said.
A baby was allegedly kidnapped from a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. The incident reportedly took place at the Maharaja Yeshwantrao hospital. The victim was born on November 15 and allegedly kidnapped by a woman masquerading as a nurse in the evening on the same day. The alleged kidnapper was caught on the hospital CCTV exiting with a baby in her arms. Watch the full video for more.
