One of my first scandals was my tan suit: Obama

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 03:22s
In a wide ranging interview with Oprah Winfrey, former U.S. President Barack Obama reflected on Joe Biden's election victory, derided what he called a "routinely" lying Trump White House, and his own marriage difficulties while he was in office.


