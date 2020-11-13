HT Explains: Modi magic helps BJP reassert its dominance in Bihar & beyond

After the electoral setbacks in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, many had predicted that the BJP’s dominance in national politics was waning.

Protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act, the farm related acts, the slowdown in the economy, the Covid crisis and the exodus of migrant exodus that followed the imposition of nationwide lockdown had led many to question the BJP’s electoral chances in Bihar and the other states where bypolls were held.

However, the BJP’s dominant performance in Bihar and the near sweep in the bypolls held in several states have put all speculations to rest.

So what does the BJP’s electoral victory mean for the saffron party as it turns its focus to West Bengal.

