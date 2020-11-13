HT Explains: Modi magic helps BJP reassert its dominance in Bihar & beyond
After the electoral setbacks in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, many had predicted that the BJP’s dominance in national politics was waning.
Protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act, the farm related acts, the slowdown in the economy, the Covid crisis and the exodus of migrant exodus that followed the imposition of nationwide lockdown had led many to question the BJP’s electoral chances in Bihar and the other states where bypolls were held.
However, the BJP’s dominant performance in Bihar and the near sweep in the bypolls held in several states have put all speculations to rest.
So what does the BJP’s electoral victory mean for the saffron party as it turns its focus to West Bengal.
Watch the latest edition of HT Explains for all the details.
Hitting out at AIMIM's Akbaruddin and Asaduddin Owaisi, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Monday said that they did not allow development in old Hyderabad. Speaking to media, Surya said, "Laughable that Akbaruddin and Asaduddin Owaisi are speaking of development. They haven't allowed development and new infrastructure projects to enter inside old Hyderabad, the only thing they allowed is Rohingya Muslims. They have no right to speak about development." "Every single vote to Owaisi is a vote against India and everything that India stands for," he said. "He (Asaduddin Owaisi) speaks the language of rabid Islamism, separatism and extremism which Mohammed Ali Jinnah was also speaking," Surya said. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:12Published
BJP has lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his tweet slamming the Modi government over its handling of the China issue. Rahul had cited a news report which hinted at renewed Chinese activity in Doklam. ‘China's geopolitical strategy cannot be countered by a PR driven media strategy. This simple fact seems to elude the minds of those running GOI,’ Rahul had tweeted. Hitting back, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said that Congress and Rahul Gandhi have no right to speak on the issue and alleged that IF India lost land to China before, it was because of the Congress party. Joshi further said that Rahul Gandhi does not believe in reading and understanding and urged him to concentrate on the internal issues of the party. India and China have also been locked in a standoff in Ladakh since May. The Congress leader has attacked the BJP on several occasions over the issue and accused the Prime Minister of lying to the country over the status of the ground situation in the region. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:47Published
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on November 23 stated that the Bihar has become the unemployment capital of the country. He said, "Bihar has become the unemployment capital of the country. The public can't wait anymore. If they are unable to provide 19 lakh jobs in the first month, then we will join the public in protests across the state."
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Bihar MLA Akhtarul Iman raised question over using of 'Hindustan' instead of 'Bharat' during his oath taking ceremony on November 23. Akhtarul Iman said, "Oath is taken as per the Constitution which mentions 'Bharat' everywhere. I wanted to know whether it's okay to say 'Hindustan' or shall I say 'Bharat' during oath-taking today. We are lawmakers, we should place the Constitution above all."
Two JDU MLCs arrived at the Bihar Legislative Assembly in a vintage car. The MLCs were Sanjay Kumar Jha and Devesh Chandra Thakur. They reached Bihar Assembly on Monday to attend its first session. "Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has pledged for a pollution-free Bihar. We have kept Bihar CM's pledge in mind, this car is pollution-free. We hope people will come forward and make Bihar pollution-free," Thakur said. The five-day session of the state legislative assembly will continue till November 27. During the session, all members of the newly-constituted assembly will be sworn in.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:11Published
Devotees flocked to ghats in Patna to offer 'argha' to Sun God on the last day of Chhath puja. It is the four-day long Hindu festival which is mainly observed by the people of Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh. Today is the final day of the festival, and on the fourth and the final day, devotees pray before sunrise and end their fast by eating special prasad and delicacies.
The four-day Chhath Puja celebrations commenced on Wednesday, November 18 amid Covid-19 pandemic. Authorities have prepared ghats for devotees to pay obeisance to Lord Sun. Around a million devotees throng ghats for celebrating Bihar's biggest festival. On the first day of the festival, devotees observe 'nahai-khai'. They cook 'satvik' food on this day and serve it to deity as 'bhog'. The festival is also observed by people of Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh. Celebrations conclude with married women offering 'arghya' to Sun God in the morning. Patna administration has taken several steps to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Authorities have urged devotees to perform puja at home to avoid gathering at ghats. The administration is also distributing Ganga water among devotees for performing rituals at home. Several water tanks have been stationed at different locations for the devotees.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:14Published
COVID-19 phase led to hardships for many, the pandemic has also severely affected healthcare facilities in rural areas. Meet Relu Vasave, an Anganwadi worker from Maharashtra's Nandurbar. Braving the pandemic, she rows 18 km daily to help the children under 6 years of age and expecting mothers in interior villages. She aims to provide nutritious food to pregnant mothers for good health. Tribals hailed her selfless efforts for assistance during the pandemic.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the government is working on a "special time-limited" ease of Covid restrictions for Christmas.
While admitting the festive period "will not be normal", he said people across the UK would be allowed an opportunity to spend Christmas with their loved ones. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey speaks to the House of CommonsTreasury Committee about the financial and monetary forecasts for the UKeconomy in the wake of Covid-19 and the looming Brexit transition deadline.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55Published
Actor Alia Bhatt revisited her childhood days in a new video shared on Instagram. In the video, Alia is seen running around in a forest and playing with two kids. Alia captioned it, 'Childhood! A time when the world feels like your playground'. After months of staying indoors, the 27-year-old actor had recently resumed work. Earlier this month, Alia was joined by the Brahmastra team for a 10-day schedule in Mumbai. The fantasy drama was scheduled to release in December 2020 after several delays. The release has, however, been pushed yet again owing to Covid-19 pandemic. Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is the first instalment of an ambitious fantasy trilogy.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:24Published
The four-day long 'Chhath Puja' concluded on November 21. To celebrate the festival, devotees gathered at ghats in WB's Asansol. They offered prayers and performed 'Chhath Puja' rituals. On the last day 'Chhath Puja' celebrations, devotees pray rising sun and end their fast by eating special 'prasad' and delicacies.
Thousands of devotees assembled at Assi Ghat on Friday in Varanasi to celebrate Chhath Puja. People were seen wearing traditional attires and offered prayers at the ghats. This year, the festival is being celebrated amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and many devotees said that they prayed to Chhathi Maiyya to keep everyone safe from the virus. Mumbai witnessed a muted Chatth Puja after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced restrictions on celebrations near natural water bodies in the city, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Chhath puja was observed in Kolkata without much fanfare, as processions synonymous with the festival were largely missing from the city roads, and people performed rituals at the temporary ghats set up by the civic authorities while maintaining a physical distance. Meanwhile, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee were seen celebrating the festival.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:41Published
After an intensely fought election, the Bihar election results are out. The NDA is set to return to power - but with a weaker chief minister. The RJD-led alliance failed to muster up a majority — but..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 22:37Published