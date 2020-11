Brooklyn Runaways Drive To Iowa CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:46s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:46s - Published Brooklyn Runaways Drive To Iowa An 11-year-old girl and her 14-year-old boyfriend are safe after taking off on a nearly 1,200 mile road trip from Brooklyn to Iowa. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like