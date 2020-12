Albanian protesters take to streets of capital in anger at police brutality



Clashes broke out again between demonstrators and police in the Albanian capital on Friday (December 11), the third day of unrest over the fatal shooting of a many by police enforcing a COVID-19 curfew Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 02:11 Published 2 days ago

Police fire tear gas shells to disperse BJP workers protesting against WB's govt in Siliguri



Police used tear gas shells and water cannons to disperse the BJP Yuva Morcha workers in West Bengal's Siliguri on December 07. They were protesting against the state government over the law and order.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:17 Published 1 week ago