Biden warns 'more people may die' if Trump refuses to co-operate on transition



President-elect Joe Biden says that more coronavirus deaths will be theconsequence of the Trump administration refusing to share its vaccinedistribution plans with his own incoming administration... Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:08 Published 13 hours ago

Trump's Dr. 'Herd Immunity' Wants Americans To Stand In Solidarity With COVID-19



On Sunday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced three weeks of new, statewide, social distancing orders. The move comes in response to a 113% surge in cases over the past two weeks across.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:39 Published 14 hours ago