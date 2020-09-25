Video Credit: WLFI - Published 1 minute ago

Community Foundation of White County is making strides to strengthen the community during this difficult time.

Community Foundation of White County awards more than $31,000 in total to several organizations

Thanks to the community foundation of white county.

News 18's marvin bills joins us in studio this morning to break down how far the money will go for one local organization.

Good morning, marvin.

Good morning, marlee.

The people i spoke with at community foundation of white county tell me granting these local organizations money is a part of a commitment they have to strengthen their community.

More than 31,000 dollars is going to nine different local organizations in white county.

"we do it every year.

It's is a part of who we are and what we do but this year some critical needs have arisen."

This is leslie goss.

She is the director over community foundation of white county.

She calls these awards a gift of dollars.

"some of these grants will help just jump over that wall to make things possible."

- and during a curious time in our country, goss says each organization will benefit greatly.

"well this year has been very different as we all know and a lot of not for profits are having difficulties, they all have their challenges sometimes it's operating, sometimes it's extra projects for which there is no funding."

Julie gutwein agrees.

She is the secretary for the monon civic preservation society.

The not for profit received $1500.

"even before this year, the awards from the community foundation not only helped financially but they validate our purpose."

A purpose that's close to many people's heart in monon is restoring its historic theatre.

"right now we need to buy new doors for the entrance to the theatre, the theatre is a long long ongoing project, and they have to be up to code."

Thanks to the grant from community foundation of white county that's one less expensive piece of the project not to worry about.

"it's the validation that something is important and that the community foundation believes in our project.

It gives us worth."

Last year community foundation of white county awarded nearly 300,000 dollars in total grants.

Marvin bills, news 18.

Thanks, marvin.

A public hearing has been set for a jail