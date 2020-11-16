Global  
 

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Is 94.5% Effective, Company Reports

The company released the data, which was confirmed by members of the Data Safety and Monitoring Board, on Monday.


Data monitoring committee ethical review organization

