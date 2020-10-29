|
South Korea warns of new COVID-19 crisis
New social-distancing measures will come into effect for the greater Seoul area on Thursday, as officials warn of an even bigger crisis if anti-COVID-19 efforts fail to dampen a spike in new cases.
Flora Bradley-Watson reports.
