South Korea warns of new COVID-19 crisis

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:18s - Published
New social-distancing measures will come into effect for the greater Seoul area on Thursday, as officials warn of an even bigger crisis if anti-COVID-19 efforts fail to dampen a spike in new cases.

Flora Bradley-Watson reports.


South Korea to tighten social distancing, warns of new Covid-19 crisis [Video]

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:40Published

South Korea facing 'crisis', says PM, as Covid measures tightened

 South Korea has strengthened social distancing measures amid a rise in new coronavirus cases, with the country’s prime minister warning that action was needed..
WorldNews

South Korea mulls stricter distancing as Covid-19 takes 'a very dangerous turn'

 SEOUL (REUTERS) - South Korea reported more than 200 new coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day on Monday (Nov 16), as the government mulls tightening..
WorldNews

South Korea to tighten social distancing, warns of new COVID-19 crisis

South Korea will impose stricter social distancing rules for the greater Seoul area a month after...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •WorldNews


Saudi- S. Korea's New Coronavirus Cases Reduced to Double Digits

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Seoul, Nov 7, 2020, SPA -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases fell...
MENAFN.com - Published

South Korea facing 'crisis', says PM, as Covid measures tightened South Korea has strengthened social distancing measures amid a rise in new coronavirus cases, with...
WorldNews - Published


Gaming industry growth: South Korea top market amid rising demand [Video]

Gaming industry growth: South Korea top market amid rising demand

South Korea has embarked on a quest for digital supremacy, now with new devices to help it.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:56Published
S Korea housing crisis: Architect finds solution amid pandemic [Video]

S Korea housing crisis: Architect finds solution amid pandemic

As property prices surge, young couples in South Korea are finding it increasingly difficult to be able to afford their own homes.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:03Published
South Korean cinemas adapt to new realities amid pandemic [Video]

South Korean cinemas adapt to new realities amid pandemic

Cinemas in South Korea are using technology to adapt to a new pandemic reality. Here is how.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:52Published