Funny Video Shows How Dog Helps Herself to Some Tasty Treats by Opening the Freezer on Her Own Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:08s - Published 5 minutes ago Funny Video Shows How Dog Helps Herself to Some Tasty Treats by Opening the Freezer on Her Own Meet Janice, the six year old pup who, with the strength of her jaw, opens the freezer drawer to help herself to a treat. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Advertisement

Advertisement pawsr: The social network just for pets



Learn more