'The Mandalorian' fans call for Gina Carano's exit over anti-mask tweets
'The Mandalorian' fans call for Gina Carano's exit over anti-mask tweets
Fans of 'The Mandalorian' are calling for actress Gina Carano’s role to be recast over a series of anti-mask tweets amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
