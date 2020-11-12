'The Mandalorian' fans call for Gina Carano's exit over anti-mask tweets

Fans of 'The Mandalorian' are calling for actress Gina Carano’s role to be recast over a series of anti-mask tweets amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

An adorable — and powerful — stowaway is currently on board SpaceX’s Crew-1 flight, floating freely inside the company’s spacecraft as it heads toward..

Minecraft Minecraft has announced a new DLC pack — and it’s Star Wars-themed. Per Minecraft’s blog post, the pack includes “a map,..

Image: Lucasfilm Ltd. For much of The Mandalorian, Baby Yoda has existed as the show’s ultimate MacGuffin. The Empire — particularly, Giancarlo..

Fans of Disney Plus show "The Mandalorian" have launched a campaign against actress Gina Carano over...