Trump Senior Advisers Reportedly Talked the President Out of Military Strike Against Iran

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:56s
Trump Senior Advisers Reportedly Talked the President Out of Military Strike Against Iran

Trump Senior Advisers Reportedly Talked the President Out of Military Strike Against Iran

Four current and former U.S. officials told the New York Times that President Trump asked his senior advisors if he had options to attack Iran’s main nuclear site.

Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.


