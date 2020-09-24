Trump Senior Advisers Reportedly Talked the President Out of Military Strike Against Iran

Trump or Biden: Amid India-China faceoff, who's better for Delhi's cause? China experts Atul Aneja, a senior journalist, and Srikanth Kondapalli, Professor of Chinese Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), discuss with Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad how the US..

In Face Of Trump's Hostility, Iran And Venezuela Are Getting Quite Friendly With Each Other



In the 4th century BC, the ancient Sanskrit treatise, the Arthashastra, said 'the enemy of my enemy is my friend.' According to Business Insider, Iran and Venezuela may be taking that to heart as their.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39 Published on October 4, 2020