Stunning amateur footage shows SpaceX's 'Resilience' launch for space Video Credit: Rumble Studio - Duration: 01:37s - Published 2 minutes ago Stunning amateur footage shows SpaceX's 'Resilience' launch for space Cape Canaveral 11-15-2020 7:27 PM: Four astronauts have made history as SpaceX launches 'Resillence' headed for the International Space Station. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like