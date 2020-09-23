Tucker Carlson Addresses His Rumored Future on Fox News

Since the presidential election, a rumor began to spread that Tucker Carlson is leaving Fox News.



Related videos from verified sources Trump says he stopped medication for coronavirus



U.S. President Donald Trump said in an interview on Fox News on Friday night that he stopped taking medications to combat coronavirus eight hours ago. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:13 Published on October 10, 2020 Shep Smith Returns



Shepard Smith debuted his CNBC program, “The News With Shepard Smith,” by holding President Donald Trump accountable for his behavior at the presidential debate. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:57 Published on October 1, 2020 CNN Slams Fox News For Fueling Trump Conspiracy Theory



CNN host Brianna Keilar offered harsh words to the conservative network for promoting a baseless conspiracy theory about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:54 Published on September 23, 2020