Tucker Carlson Addresses His Rumored Future on Fox News
Since the presidential election, a rumor began to spread that Tucker Carlson is leaving Fox News.
Trump says he stopped medication for coronavirusU.S. President Donald Trump said in an interview on Fox News on Friday night that he stopped taking medications to combat coronavirus eight hours ago.
Shep Smith ReturnsShepard Smith debuted his CNBC program, “The News With Shepard Smith,” by holding President Donald Trump accountable for his behavior at the presidential debate.
CNN Slams Fox News For Fueling Trump Conspiracy TheoryCNN host Brianna Keilar offered harsh words to the conservative network for promoting a baseless conspiracy theory about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.