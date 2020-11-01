Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘Nations that aid terror…’: PM Modi’s veiled attack on Pakistan at BRICS summit

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 08:46s - Published
‘Nations that aid terror…’: PM Modi’s veiled attack on Pakistan at BRICS summit

‘Nations that aid terror…’: PM Modi’s veiled attack on Pakistan at BRICS summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on terrorism, Covid-19 among other issues during his virtual speech at 12th BRICS summit.

Addressing the summit of five-nation grouping BRICS via videoconferencing, the prime minister also said there was a need to tackle the problem of terrorism in an organised manner.

"Terrorism is the biggest problem the world is facing.

We have to ensure that the countries that support and assist the terrorists are also held guilty," the prime minister said.

The 12th BRICS summit, hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin, was also attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Watch the full video for more details.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

BRICS BRICS Association of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa

12th Brics summit to be held virtually: All you need to know

 The leaders of the Brics nation are will come together virtually to discuss cooperation prospects and international issues during the 12th Brics summit on..
IndiaTimes

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

HT Explains: Modi magic helps BJP reassert its dominance in Bihar & beyond [Video]

HT Explains: Modi magic helps BJP reassert its dominance in Bihar & beyond

After the electoral setbacks in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, many had predicted that the BJP’s dominance in national politics was waning. Protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act, the farm related acts, the slowdown in the economy, the Covid crisis and the exodus of migrant exodus that followed the imposition of nationwide lockdown had led many to question the BJP’s electoral chances in Bihar and the other states where bypolls were held. However, the BJP’s dominant performance in Bihar and the near sweep in the bypolls held in several states have put all speculations to rest. So what does the BJP’s electoral victory mean for the saffron party as it turns its focus to West Bengal. Watch the latest edition of HT Explains for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 22:44Published

BRICS Summit 2020 LIVE: Nations supporting terrorism should be held accountable, says PM Modi

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address at the virtual BRICS Summit on Tuesday, said nations supporting terrorism should be called and that such countries..
DNA

Pakistan Pakistan Country in South Asia

England will not tour Pakistan in January - but autumn trip possible

 England's proposed tour of Pakistan in the new year will not take place, but the possibility of a trip in the autumn of 2021 is being explored.
BBC News

India slams Pakistan for making 'irresponsible' remarks at UN

 “I do not wish to waste the time of this assembly by responding to the irrelevant and irresponsible remarks made by the representative of Pakistan, which..
IndiaTimes

Barack Obama on Dr Manmohan Singh: Had resisted calls to retaliate against Pakistan after 26/11 attacks

 Obama has said this in his memoir while recalling a conversation with Dr. Manmohan Singh during his visit to India in December 2010. The first volume of the..
DNA

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Pasco County Schools holds workshop on COVID-19 increase [Video]

Pasco County Schools holds workshop on COVID-19 increase

COVID-19 cases are growing in Pasco County Schools. So far in November, the district has reported more than 200 new cases.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:21Published
Michael Madsen first star honoured with Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony since Covid shutdown [Video]

Michael Madsen first star honoured with Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony since Covid shutdown

'Reservoir Dogs' star Michael Madsen became one of the few stars to be celebrated on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2020 when he was saluted with a hand and footprint ceremony outside the TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

Xi Jinping Xi Jinping General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party

PM Modi, Xi Jinping to share platform at BRICS virtual summit on Tuesday

 The summit that will start at 4.30 pm will see the Indian PM and Chinese President sharing platform amid the ongoing standoff at the Line of Actual Control.
DNA

Xi urges high-quality development of Yangtze River Economic Belt

 Nanjing, Nov 16 : Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed efforts to implement the spirit of the fifth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the..
WorldNews

Biden Wants to Be the Climate President. He’ll Need Some Help From Xi Jinping.

 The U.S.-China relationship is at its lowest point in a half century, but there are also converging interests on global warming.
NYTimes.com

Vladimir Putin Vladimir Putin President of Russia from 2000 to 2008 and again since 2012

Moldova: Maia Sandu wins vote, beating Russia-backed competitor [Video]

Moldova: Maia Sandu wins vote, beating Russia-backed competitor

Putin-backed Dodon concedes after the presidential election results were published, congratulates Sandu.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:54Published

In the Mediterranean, a Tug of War Between Turkey and the West

 Opinion Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, shake hands during a news conference, in Moscow, March 5, 2020...
WorldNews
Moldova election: Could pro-EU candidate Maia Sandu oust Putin's pick Igor Dodon on Sunday? [Video]

Moldova election: Could pro-EU candidate Maia Sandu oust Putin's pick Igor Dodon on Sunday?

Sunday's presidential election has been interpreted as a referendum on the direction of Europe's poorest country, with Dodon representing closer links with Russia and Sandu with the EU.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:00Published

Jair Bolsonaro Jair Bolsonaro President of Brazil

Candidates backed by Brazil's Bolsonaro sink in local elections [Video]

Candidates backed by Brazil's Bolsonaro sink in local elections

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:29Published
Brazil local elections: Candidates backed by far-right Bolsonaro shunned [Video]

Brazil local elections: Candidates backed by far-right Bolsonaro shunned

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:41Published

Candidates backed by Brazil’s Bolsonaro sink in local elections

 Shaken by the world’s second-deadliest coronavirus outbreak and deep economic crisis, Brazilians voted on Sunday for experienced politicians from traditional..
WorldNews

Cyril Ramaphosa Cyril Ramaphosa 5th President of South Africa


Related videos from verified sources

SCO Summit: PM Modi's first meet with Chinese PM post Ladakh conflict, what did he say|Oneindia News [Video]

SCO Summit: PM Modi's first meet with Chinese PM post Ladakh conflict, what did he say|Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday delivered a stern message to China and Pakistan while address the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit. This is the first time that PM Modi met the Chinese..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:14Published
Watch: PM Modi gives stern message to China & Pakistan at SCO summit [Video]

Watch: PM Modi gives stern message to China & Pakistan at SCO summit

In a stern message to China and Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said all member nations of the SCO should respect each others' sovereignty and territorial integrity. The remarks by..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 07:20Published
'Pak minister admitted role in Pulwama attack': Rajnath Singh hits out at oppn [Video]

'Pak minister admitted role in Pulwama attack': Rajnath Singh hits out at oppn

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recalled the 2019 Pulwama terror attack which left as many as 40 CRPF jawans dead. Singh attacked Congress over its remarks linking the ghastly attack to Lok Sabha..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:08Published