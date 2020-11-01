‘Nations that aid terror…’: PM Modi’s veiled attack on Pakistan at BRICS summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on terrorism, Covid-19 among other issues during his virtual speech at 12th BRICS summit.

Addressing the summit of five-nation grouping BRICS via videoconferencing, the prime minister also said there was a need to tackle the problem of terrorism in an organised manner.

"Terrorism is the biggest problem the world is facing.

We have to ensure that the countries that support and assist the terrorists are also held guilty," the prime minister said.

The 12th BRICS summit, hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin, was also attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Watch the full video for more details.