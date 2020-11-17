City of Gulfport cleanup after Eta Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:43s - Published 3 minutes ago City of Gulfport cleanup after Eta The City of Gulfport got hit hard from Hurricane Eta. They are hoping to get help from FEMA. 0

DAYS AFTER TROPICAL STORM ETA ROLLED THROUGH FLORIDA...THE GULFPORT AREA, NEAR ST. PETE IS STILL CLEANING UP AND ASSESSING THE DAMAGE. THE CITY IS WORKING TO REPAIR A DAMAGED DOCK, AND REMOVE BOATS THAT WASHED ONTO THE SEA WALL. GULFPORT CITY LEADERS SAY THEY WORKED HARD TO GET DEBRIS CLEANED UP AS QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE. THE CITY IS NOW WAITING TO SEE HOW MUCH THE STORM DAMAGE IS GOING TO COST. FEMA might step up and since it was a state of emergency they might come up and offer some assistance as well. So a numerical value on this no, but um we know that Gulfport is great and that matters to us. BUSINESSES ALONG SHORE BOULEVARD ARE BACK OPEN...





