Hurricane Iota batters Central America
In a record-breaking year for Atlantic hurricanes, Iota is the first to reach Category 5 status and the second destructive hurricane to hit the region this month.
Iota strengthens to Category 5, heads to Nicaragua
Iota exploded into a catastrophic Category 5 hurricane on Monday and was due to collide with northeastern Nicaragua overnight. Colette Luke has the latest.
Hurricane Iota has reached northeastern Nicaragua with sustained winds of nearly 250km/h and will...
Tropical Storm Iota is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane this weekend as it approaches...
Evacuations of coastal areas of Honduras are under way as a second hurricane in as many weeks is...
