Hurricane Iota batters Central America

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:29s - Published
Hurricane Iota batters Central America

Hurricane Iota batters Central America

In a record-breaking year for Atlantic hurricanes, Iota is the first to reach Category 5 status and the second destructive hurricane to hit the region this month.


Hurricane Iota mimics Eta as it pounds Central America

 Region already reeling from Eta's punch two weeks ago faces new foe in Iota.
CBS News

'In the hands of God:' Central America bears brunt of powerful hurricane Iota

 PUERTO CABEZAS, Nicaragua (Reuters) - Hurricane Iota sent zinc roofing flying into the streets, toppled electricity poles and flayed palm trees as its core..
WorldNews

Hurricane Iota now a Category 5 storm near Central America

 Hurricane Iota rapidly strengthened Monday local time into a Category 5 storm that is likely to bring catastrophic damage to the same part of Central America..
New Zealand Herald
Iota strengthens to Category 5, heads to Nicaragua [Video]

Iota strengthens to Category 5, heads to Nicaragua

Iota exploded into a catastrophic Category 5 hurricane on Monday and was due to collide with northeastern Nicaragua overnight. Colette Luke has the latest.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:21Published

Tracking the Tropics | November 17, morning update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | November 17, morning update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:41Published
Hurricane Iota tears through Central America after making landfall in Nicaragua

Hurricane Iota has reached northeastern Nicaragua with sustained winds of nearly 250km/h and will...
SBS - Published Also reported by •CBS News•USATODAY.com•Upworthy•NYTimes.com•Deutsche Welle•CTV News


Iota Becomes 30th Named Storm in a Record-Breaking Season

Tropical Storm Iota is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane this weekend as it approaches...
NYTimes.com - Published

Storm Iota: Preparations under way in Honduras and Nicaragua

Storm Iota: Preparations under way in Honduras and Nicaragua Evacuations of coastal areas of Honduras are under way as a second hurricane in as many weeks is...
WorldNews - Published


'Rain dance' has new meaning as Colombian residents revel in wake of Hurricane Iota's floods [Video]

'Rain dance' has new meaning as Colombian residents revel in wake of Hurricane Iota's floods

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published
Shivering labrador rescued from floods caused by Hurricane Eta in Mexico [Video]

Shivering labrador rescued from floods caused by Hurricane Eta in Mexico

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published
Category 5 Hurricane Iota bears down on Nicaragua [Video]

Category 5 Hurricane Iota bears down on Nicaragua

Iota became a Category 5 strength hurricane as it heads for the same part of Central America that was battered by a similarly powerful Hurricane Eta less than two weeks ago.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:08Published