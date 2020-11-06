Watch: Warships of QUAD countries in Western Indian Ocean for Malabar Exercise 2020
Indian Navy aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, the American aircraft carrier USS Nimitz along with other Indian, American, Australian and Japanese warships are currently carrying out 'Malabar-2020' wargames in the Western Indian Ocean Region on November 17.
The second phase of the Malabar 2020 exercise is being held in the North Arabian Sea from 17 to 20 November.
The first phase of the Malabar 2020 exercise was held in the Bay of Bengal from 3 to 6 November.
The second phase of the Malabar exercise began on Tuesday in the Northern Arabian Sea with the participation of Indian Navy aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, the American aircraft carrier USS Nimitz along with other Indian, US, Australian and Japanese warships carrying out 'Malabar-2020' wargames. The Australian Navy is taking part with its warship HMAS Ballarat and Japan with destroyer JS Murasame. The second phase of the Malabar exercise will be conducted in the Northern Arabian Sea till November 20. Watch the full video for more details.
Phase 1 of the 24th edition of Naval Exercise Malabar 2020 is underway in the Bay of Bengal. Indian Navy, United States Navy, Japan Maritime Self Defence Force, and Royal Australian Navy are participating in the naval exercise that started on November 3. The four nations are part of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, also known as Quad.
