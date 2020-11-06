Watch: Warships of QUAD countries in Western Indian Ocean for Malabar Exercise 2020

Indian Navy aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, the American aircraft carrier USS Nimitz along with other Indian, American, Australian and Japanese warships are currently carrying out 'Malabar-2020' wargames in the Western Indian Ocean Region on November 17.

The second phase of the Malabar 2020 exercise is being held in the North Arabian Sea from 17 to 20 November.

The first phase of the Malabar 2020 exercise was held in the Bay of Bengal from 3 to 6 November.