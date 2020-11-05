Active COVID-19 cases in UP declined to 22,166, recovery rate nearing 95 pc: Govt

Uttar Pradesh's Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad on November 17 informed the current status of the state regarding COVID-19 cases.

He said that active cases in the state is 22,166 till date with 94.24 per cent recovery rate.

Prasad added that the 4,84,692 people have been cured from COVID-19 and discharged.