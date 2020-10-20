'Too early' to say if Tier 1 restrictions will be tightened
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has reiterated that it is "too early" to say whether Tier 1 restrictions in England will have to be tightened following the lockdown.
Responding to a question by Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth, Mr Hancock said "It is too early to do the analysis that (Mr Ashworth) requests, but of course we remain vigilant." Report by Thomasl.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that the Pfizer vaccine couldbegin being rolled out in December. Health Secretary Matt Hancock hasannounced that the Pfizer vaccine could begin being rolled out in December. MrHancock told a No 10 press conference the company had already begun submittingdata to the regulator and would submit its full data in the coming days.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has confirmed the UK government has formally submitted the Pfizer vaccine to the Medicine Healthcare products Regulatory Agency for review in the hopes of a nationwide roll out. Report by Browna.
Asked by shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth in the Commons on Tuesdayif the Government intended to impose a tougher set of restrictions on Tier 1post-lockdown, Mr Hancock also said it was “too early” to say. ConservativeKevin Hollinrake (Thirsk and Malton) called on the Health Secretary to look ata tiered system by districts. He said the economic effects of the lockdown onthe hospitality sector particularly is “very severe”. The infection rate inlarge constituencies he said “can vary significantly across differentdistricts”, adding: “When he moves… back to a tiered system on December 3,would he look at allocating these by districts rather than by county to keepthe economy as open as possible?”
Labour's Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth has claimed that 10 Downing Street is "totally distracted" by "infighting" and "squabbling" instead of providing leadership during the coronavirus crisis. Report by Blairm.
Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth says the Labour Party wants to work together with the government and bring forward legislation to "stamp out" anti-vaccine online content. Report by Jonesia.
Jon Ashworth has urged the Prime Minister not to "dither and delay" with Coronavirus action. The Shadow Health Secretary added that any action will be welcomed by the Labour Party as the virus is "out of control". Report by Browna.
Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds says Prime Minister Boris Johnson "comprehensive failed" a test of leadership after overruling a report that found Priti Patel has breached ministerial conduct. Report by Alibhaiz.
Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick says Priti Patel is a "brilliant" Home Secretary who deserves the support of the government. Report by Alibhaiz.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says no “political wrangling” between the SNP and the government should get in the way of opportunities for people in Scotland.
Speaking at the virtual Scottish Conservatives Conference, he promised a “partnership for shared stability and prosperity” for the country.
Report by Alibhaiz.
Business Minister Nadhim Zahawi says he is hopeful the government will secure a deal with local leaders in Greater Manchester on implementing Tier 3 restrictions, warning that the region will run out..