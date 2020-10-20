Global  
 

'Too early' to say if Tier 1 restrictions will be tightened

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:29s - Published
'Too early' to say if Tier 1 restrictions will be tightened

'Too early' to say if Tier 1 restrictions will be tightened

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has reiterated that it is "too early" to say whether Tier 1 restrictions in England will have to be tightened following the lockdown.

Responding to a question by Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth, Mr Hancock said "It is too early to do the analysis that (Mr Ashworth) requests, but of course we remain vigilant." Report by Thomasl.

Matt Hancock Matt Hancock British Conservative politician

Covid-19: UK setting up vaccine centres ready for roll-out - Matt Hancock

 The health secretary says vaccination could begin next month if a jab is approved by the regulator.
BBC News
Health Secretary: Prime Minister does not think Priti Patel broke ministerial code [Video]

Health Secretary: Prime Minister does not think Priti Patel broke ministerial code

Health Secretary Matt Hancock reiterates Prime Minister's support for HomeSecretary Priti Patel, suggesting that he does not think she broke theministerial code.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:24Published
Health Secretary: Pfizer vaccine could be rolled out next month [Video]

Health Secretary: Pfizer vaccine could be rolled out next month

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that the Pfizer vaccine couldbegin being rolled out in December. Health Secretary Matt Hancock hasannounced that the Pfizer vaccine could begin being rolled out in December. MrHancock told a No 10 press conference the company had already begun submittingdata to the regulator and would submit its full data in the coming days.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:11Published
Health Secretary: Data shows second wave peak is flattening [Video]

Health Secretary: Data shows second wave peak is flattening

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the latest figures suggests that there is aflattening in the number of coronavirus cases in the UK.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:40Published
Hancock: UK government confirms vaccine MHRA assessment [Video]

Hancock: UK government confirms vaccine MHRA assessment

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has confirmed the UK government has formally submitted the Pfizer vaccine to the Medicine Healthcare products Regulatory Agency for review in the hopes of a nationwide roll out. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:26Published

Jonathan Ashworth Jonathan Ashworth British Labour and Co-operative politician

Hancock: Too early to say whether there will be changes to tiered lockdown system [Video]

Hancock: Too early to say whether there will be changes to tiered lockdown system

Asked by shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth in the Commons on Tuesdayif the Government intended to impose a tougher set of restrictions on Tier 1post-lockdown, Mr Hancock also said it was “too early” to say. ConservativeKevin Hollinrake (Thirsk and Malton) called on the Health Secretary to look ata tiered system by districts. He said the economic effects of the lockdown onthe hospitality sector particularly is “very severe”. The infection rate inlarge constituencies he said “can vary significantly across differentdistricts”, adding: “When he moves… back to a tiered system on December 3,would he look at allocating these by districts rather than by county to keepthe economy as open as possible?”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:28Published
Labour claim PM’s office ‘distracted’ by ‘infighting' [Video]

Labour claim PM’s office ‘distracted’ by ‘infighting'

Labour’s Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth has claimed that 10 Downing Street is “totally distracted” by “infighting” and “squabbling” instead of providing leadership during the coronavirus crisis. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:53Published
Labour calls for emergency laws on anti-vax online content [Video]

Labour calls for emergency laws on anti-vax online content

Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth says the Labour Party wants to work together with the government and bring forward legislation to “stamp out” anti-vaccine online content. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:02Published
Ashworth urges PM not to ‘dither’ with Coronavirus action [Video]

Ashworth urges PM not to ‘dither’ with Coronavirus action

Jon Ashworth has urged the Prime Minister not to “dither and delay” with Coronavirus action. The Shadow Health Secretary added that any action will be welcomed by the Labour Party as the virus is “out of control”. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:33Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Thomas-Symonds: PM failed leadership test with Patel report [Video]

Thomas-Symonds: PM failed leadership test with Patel report

Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds says Prime Minister Boris Johnson “comprehensive failed” a test of leadership after overruling a report that found Priti Patel has breached ministerial conduct. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:35Published
Jenrick: Priti Patel brilliant Home Sec and deserves support [Video]

Jenrick: Priti Patel brilliant Home Sec and deserves support

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick says Priti Patel is a “brilliant” Home Secretary who deserves the support of the government. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:42Published

Ben Carson says he was "desperately ill" with COVID-19

 "I do believe I am out of the woods at this point," he said on Facebook.
CBS News
PM urges political unity to rebuild Scotland after Covid [Video]

PM urges political unity to rebuild Scotland after Covid

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says no “political wrangling” between the SNP and the government should get in the way of opportunities for people in Scotland. Speaking at the virtual Scottish Conservatives Conference, he promised a “partnership for shared stability and prosperity” for the country. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:27Published

Ben Carson says he's 'out of the woods' after being 'extremely sick' with COVID-19

 Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson said Friday he is feeling better after what appeared to be a serious bout of the coronavirus. In a Facebook..
WorldNews

Minister hopeful of agreement with Manchester on Tier 3 [Video]

Minister hopeful of agreement with Manchester on Tier 3

Business Minister Nadhim Zahawi says he is hopeful the government will secure a deal with local leaders in Greater Manchester on implementing Tier 3 restrictions, warning that the region will run out..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:50Published