Bale: Join Reynolds at Wrexham? It's a bit far! Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:21s - Published 7 minutes ago Bale: Join Reynolds at Wrexham? It's a bit far! Gareth Bale jokes Wrexham is "a bit too far" for him to end his career there, as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney finalise their takeover. 0

