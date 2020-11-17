Angry worker who went on wrecking spree over pay row is jailed for 14 months Video Credit: Yahoo News - Duration: 00:47s - Published 4 minutes ago Angry worker who went on wrecking spree over pay row is jailed for 14 months An angry worker who smashed his boss's £100,000 Range Rover and a lorry’s cab unit during a wrecking spree in a 25-tonne digger in a row over pay has been jailed.Darren Verity, 53, smashed the excavator’s metal bucket into the roof of Thomas Crompton’s car before turning his attention to the nearby cab unit in September 2019.Verity was sentenced to 14 months in prison following the incident which happened in Bradford.Credit: SWNS 0

