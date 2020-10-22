Anne-Marie wants to give Ed Sheeran's daughter karate lessons

Singer Anne-Marie wants to use her black belt in karate to give Ed Sheeran's daughter Lyra some lessons in self defence.



Related videos from verified sources Anne-Marie Talks Little Mix, Ed Sheeran Advice & New Documentary



Anne-Marie chats to Melissa Nathoo about the therapeutic process of making her new YouTube documentary, why she got Little Mix involved and Ed Sheeran's advice on being a solo artist. Report by.. Credit: ODE Duration: 07:26 Published 1 week ago Ed Sheeran, David Beckham and more join his parents' star-studded auction



'Perfect' hitmaker Ed Sheeran's parents John and Imogen are offering rare and special items from huge stars - including David Beckham, Richard Curtis and Pink Floyd - as part of a charity auction. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:39 Published on October 22, 2020