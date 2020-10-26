BRICS nations need to tackle terrorism in organised manner: PM Modi

Global  
 

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:03s
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 12th BRICS Summit said that the world is facing the biggest problem in form of terrorism and BRICS nations need to tackle it in an organised manner.

"Terrorism is the biggest problem facing the world today.

We have to ensure that the countries that support the terrorists are held accountable and this problem is tackled in an organised manner," said Modi.


