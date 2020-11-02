Landmark SpaceX crew capsule reaches ISS

Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:23s - Published
Four astronauts riding a newly-designed spacecraft from Elon Musk's rocket company, SpaceX, greeted their new crewmates aboard the International Space Station on Tuesday.

The successfully docking was a landmark achievement for private space travel.

Adam Reed reports.


