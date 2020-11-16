HBO Max Is Heading to Amazon Fire TV Devices

HBO Max Is Heading to Amazon Fire TV Devices .

Amazon and HBO owner WarnerMedia have finally come to an agreement.

Amazon Fire TV streaming devices, Fire TV Edition smart TVs and Fire tablets will be able to load HBO Max starting on Nov.

17.

Current HBO subscribers who utilize Amazon's Prime Video Channel feature can also log into HBO Max at no additional cost.

The HBO app on Fire tablets and Fire TV will automatically become HBO Max, so other HBO product subscribers don't need to do anything.

Our continued goal is to make HBO Max and its unparalleled content available to customers across all the devices they love, Tony Goncalves, head of sales and distribution for WarnerMedia, via press release.

Fire TV is a favorite among customers and we look forward to working with the Amazon team to engage and grow our existing subscriber base by showcasing all that HBO Max has to offer, Tony Goncalves, head of sales and distribution for WarnerMedia, via press release