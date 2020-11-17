10 Great Ways to Use Thanksgiving Leftovers
10 Great Ways to Use Thanksgiving Leftovers
1.
, Turkey grilled cheese sandwich with avocado and mozzarella.
2.
, Turkey quesadillas.
3, Bread pudding using leftover bread rolls.
4, Stuffing waffles topped with turkey, cranberry sauce and gravy.
5, Stuffed mushrooms using leftover stuffing.
6.
, Fritters using leftover stuffing combined with eggs.
7.
, Pulled BBQ turkey sandwiches.
8, Shepherd's pie using leftover mashed potatoes, vegetables, turkey and gravy.
.
9.
, Milkshakes using leftover pie.
10, Breakfast hash using leftover turkey and roasted vegetables