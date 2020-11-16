Global
The 2021 NCAA tournament will in one centralized location
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
The 2021 NCAA tournament will in one centralized location
Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Duration: 01:39s - Published
2 minutes ago
USA TODAY Sports' Dan Wolken breaks down the plans for the 2021 NCAA tournament.
