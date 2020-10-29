Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

S&P 500 Movers: WBA, EW

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:29s - Published
S&P 500 Movers: WBA, EW

S&P 500 Movers: WBA, EW

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Edwards Lifesciences topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.0%.

Year to date, Edwards Lifesciences registers a 8.9% gain.

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Edwards Lifesciences topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.0%.

Year to date, Edwards Lifesciences registers a 8.9% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 8.9%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance is lower by about 31.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Boston Scientific, trading down 8.1%, and Mylan, trading up 2.0% on the day.




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nasdaq 100 Movers: WBA, TSLA [Video]

Nasdaq 100 Movers: WBA, TSLA

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 9.6%. Year to date, Tesla registers a 434.7% gain.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:05Published
Dow Movers: WBA, MRK [Video]

Dow Movers: WBA, MRK

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Merck topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.2%. Year to date, Merck has lost about 10.8% of its..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:03Published
Dow Movers: WBA, AAPL [Video]

Dow Movers: WBA, AAPL

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Apple topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.2%. Year to date, Apple registers a 54.9% gain.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:02Published