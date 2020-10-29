S&P 500 Movers: WBA, EW

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Edwards Lifesciences topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.0%.

Year to date, Edwards Lifesciences registers a 8.9% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 8.9%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance is lower by about 31.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Boston Scientific, trading down 8.1%, and Mylan, trading up 2.0% on the day.