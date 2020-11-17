California Department of Justice reportedly finishes investigation into the Kern County Sheriff's Office
The California Department of Justice has reportedly finished its four-year investigation into the Kern County Sheriff's Office and Tuesday morning county supervisors will discuss the findings in a closed session.
