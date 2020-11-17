California Department of Justice reportedly finishes investigation into the Kern County Sheriff's Office Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 00:41s - Published 1 week ago California Department of Justice reportedly finishes investigation into the Kern County Sheriff's Office The California Department of Justice has reportedly finished its four-year investigation into the Kern County Sheriff's Office and Tuesday morning county supervisors will discuss the findings in a closed session. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT..AND THIS MORNING..COUNTY SUPERVISORS WILL DISCUSSTHE FINDINGS INCLOSED SESSION.THE SHERIFF'S OFFICE AND THEB-P-D WERE NOTIFIED INDECEMBER OF 2016.. THAT THECIVIL RIGHTS ENFORCEMENTSECTION OF THE D-O-J.. HADOPENED INVESTIGATIONSOF BOTH DEPARTMENTS.. FOLLOWINGCOMPLAINTSFILED BY COMMUNITY ACTIVISTGROUPS.THE INVESTIGATIONS CENTERED ONALLEGATIONS OFEXCESSIVE FORCE.. OFFICERINVOLVED SHOOTINS.. IN-CUSTODY DEATHS AND CIVIL RIGHTSVIOLATIONS.IT'S UNCLEAR IF K-C-S-O HAS SEENTHE FULL REPORT.. ANDWHETHER OR NOT SUPERVISORS WILLCOMMENT ON THE FINDINGSDURING OPEN SESSION.AND TRIAL CONTINUES FOR THE





