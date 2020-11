$73M To Go Toward Compensating Patients Of Former UCLA Gynecologist Accused Of Sexual Misconduct Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:37s - Published 4 minutes ago $73M To Go Toward Compensating Patients Of Former UCLA Gynecologist Accused Of Sexual Misconduct The University of California, Los Angeles has reached a settlement with a doctor accused of assault, abuse, and harassment of women while working at the university's medical facilities. Katie Johnston reports. 0

