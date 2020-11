7 Tips for Scaling Down Your Favorite Thanksgiving Recipes Video Credit: Better Homes & Gardens - Duration: 00:58s - Published 5 minutes ago 7 Tips for Scaling Down Your Favorite Thanksgiving Recipes Nearly one in three Americans say they’ll be celebrating Thanksgiving with fewer people due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a survey by email marketing company Klaviyo, and 26% are planning to purchase less food. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources There Is Only One Secret to Perfect Green Bean Casserole



And it will make the iconic casserole your favorite dish on your Thanksgiving table. Credit: My Recipes Duration: 00:59 Published on October 15, 2020