Bulgarian national radio chief hits out at media interference from state

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:48s - Published
Director-General of Bulgaria National Radio @abaltakov hoped his resignation would serve as a catalyst for change concerning press independence, but how easy is change in a country labelled "the black sheep of the EU" by RSF?View on euronews


Bulgaria Bulgaria Country in Southeastern Europe

North Macedonia accession talks face new hurdles from Bulgaria [Video]

North Macedonia accession talks face new hurdles from Bulgaria

North Macedonia accession talks face new hurdles from BulgariaView on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:07Published

Bulgaria's daily COVID-19 deaths exceed 100

 SOFIA, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- The Bulgarian Health Ministry on Tuesday morning reported a daily record...
WorldNews
Eastern Europe's transition to clean energy is painful for some [Video]

Eastern Europe's transition to clean energy is painful for some

Bulgaria once struggled to battle toxic emissions but has now nearly managed to get them under control. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:43Published
On a tightrope: Bulgarian circus struggles on [Video]

On a tightrope: Bulgarian circus struggles on

Bulgaria's largest circus, Circus Balkanski, swings between hope and despair after lockdown and social restrictions sent visitor numbers this season plummeting.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:06Published

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

MEP ends hunger strike over EU budget, but continues battle for financial transactions tax [Video]

MEP ends hunger strike over EU budget, but continues battle for financial transactions tax

French MEP Pierre Larrouturou hit the headlines recently when he went on hunger strike to protest against the EU budget. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:41Published
Brexit briefing: 44 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 44 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published
Von der Leyen: Deal secured with CureVac and hope for Moderna contract soon [Video]

Von der Leyen: Deal secured with CureVac and hope for Moderna contract soon

The European Commission will authorise the coronavirus vaccine deal withCureVac on Tuesday, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said onMonday and noted that the deal will include 400 million doses. “We havealready concluded exploratory talks with Moderna,” Ms von der Leyen said. “Wehope to finalise a contract soon.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published

Hungary and Poland veto 7-year EU budget over ‘rule of law’ provision

 The European Union’s 2021-2027 budget has been vetoed by member states Hungary and Poland over a provision that meant countries could only receive EU money if..
WorldNews

Farooq, Omar Abdullah meet Mehbooba Mufti after she released from detention [Video]

Farooq, Omar Abdullah meet Mehbooba Mufti after she released from detention

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah and party's vice president Omar Abdullah met People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti at her residence on October 14. She was released..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:22Published