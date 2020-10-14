Bulgarian national radio chief hits out at media interference from state
Director-General of Bulgaria National Radio @abaltakov hoped his resignation would serve as a catalyst for change concerning press independence, but how easy is change in a country labelled "the black sheep of the EU" by RSF?View on euronews
