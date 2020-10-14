Bulgarian national radio chief hits out at media interference from state euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:48s - Published 8 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:48s - Published Bulgarian national radio chief hits out at media interference from state Director-General of Bulgaria National Radio @abaltakov hoped his resignation would serve as a catalyst for change concerning press independence, but how easy is change in a country labelled "the black sheep of the EU" by RSF?View on euronews 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend