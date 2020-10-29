Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bezos Names 1st Recipients of $10B Earth Fund for Combating Climate Change

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:48s - Published
Bezos Names 1st Recipients of $10B Earth Fund for Combating Climate Change

Bezos Names 1st Recipients of $10B Earth Fund for Combating Climate Change

Bezos Names 1st Recipients , of $10B Earth Fund , for Combating Climate Change.

Jeff Bezos' Earth Fund was launched in February.

Its purpose is to provide grants to scientists, activists and various organizations to "preserve and protect the natural world.".

On Monday, Bezos announced the fund's 16 initial recipients who will receive a combined total of $791 million.

Receiving $100 million each are the Nature Conservancy, Natural Resources Defense Council.

Environmental Defense Fund, World Resources Institute and the World Wildlife Fund.

Others will receive anywhere from $5 million to $50 million.

Bezos said this is "just the beginning" of the Earth Fund's $10 billion pledge


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Bezos makes first donations from $10 billion Earth Fund for fighting climate change

Read more
Washington Post - Published Also reported by •RTTNews



Related videos from verified sources

Jeff Bezos Cashes out Over $3 Billion in Amazon Shares [Video]

Jeff Bezos Cashes out Over $3 Billion in Amazon Shares

Jeff Bezos Cashes out, Over $3 Billion, in Amazon Shares. According to recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. the Amazon CEO offloaded more than $3 billion worth of shares this..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:09Published
The Most Adorable Animals On Earth Are Dying Out--And It's Our Own Stupid Fault [Video]

The Most Adorable Animals On Earth Are Dying Out--And It's Our Own Stupid Fault

New research published in PLOS One shows the koala bear population is in decline--and it's because of humans. According to CNN, a number of human-driven stressors are depressing koalas' immune..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published