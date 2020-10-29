Bezos Names 1st Recipients of $10B Earth Fund for Combating Climate Change

Bezos Names 1st Recipients , of $10B Earth Fund , for Combating Climate Change.

Jeff Bezos' Earth Fund was launched in February.

Its purpose is to provide grants to scientists, activists and various organizations to "preserve and protect the natural world.".

On Monday, Bezos announced the fund's 16 initial recipients who will receive a combined total of $791 million.

Receiving $100 million each are the Nature Conservancy, Natural Resources Defense Council.

Environmental Defense Fund, World Resources Institute and the World Wildlife Fund.

Others will receive anywhere from $5 million to $50 million.

Bezos said this is "just the beginning" of the Earth Fund's $10 billion pledge