Brian Westbrook: Saints can reach playoffs without Brees; Payton groomed Jameis | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 04:21s
Brian Westbrook joins the show to break down the remainder of the season for the New Orleans Saints with the news of Drew Brees' injury and playing status.

Westbrook feels the Saints can still reach the playoffs even if Brees is out for a few games due to their schedule and the grooming of backup Jameis Winston by head coach Sean Payton.


