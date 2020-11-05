Ethiopia claims Tigray victories, says army marching to state capital

People from Tigray region of Ethiopia flee to Sudan Amid the raging conflict, thousands of people are struggling as they seek refuge in neighbouring Sudan.

Thousands are fleeing every day from the Tigray region and the UN says its teams are overwhelmed.

Ethiopia eyes advance on Tigrayan capital Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed says a three-day ultimatum for Tigrayan leaders to surrender has expired - and he now plans a push on the region's capital. David Doyle reports.

A conflict in the Tigray region is threatening to destabilise East Africa. This is why.