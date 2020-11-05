Global  
 

Ethiopia claims Tigray victories, says army marching to state capital

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 03:36s - Published
Ethiopia claims Tigray victories, says army marching to state capital

'Full-scale' humanitarian crisis unfolding in Ethiopia [Video]

'Full-scale' humanitarian crisis unfolding in Ethiopia

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:40Published
UN warns of 'full-scale humanitarian crisis' in Ethiopia conflict [Video]

UN warns of 'full-scale humanitarian crisis' in Ethiopia conflict

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 00:38Published

Ethiopia’s Tigray crisis: The long, medium, and short story

 A conflict in the Tigray region is threatening to destabilise East Africa. This is why.
BBC News
Ethiopia eyes advance on Tigrayan capital [Video]

Ethiopia eyes advance on Tigrayan capital

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed says a three-day ultimatum for Tigrayan leaders to surrender has expired - and he now plans a push on the region's capital. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:11Published

Ethiopia Tigray crisis: UN says full-scale humanitarian situation unfolding

 Thousands are fleeing every day from the Tigray region and the UN says its teams are overwhelmed.
BBC News
People from Tigray region of Ethiopia flee to Sudan [Video]

People from Tigray region of Ethiopia flee to Sudan

Amid the raging conflict, thousands of people are struggling as they seek refuge in neighbouring Sudan.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 06:31Published
Ethiopia says town seized in Tigray, conflict embroils Eritrea [Video]

Ethiopia says town seized in Tigray, conflict embroils Eritrea

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:18Published

Rockets ‘fired from Ethiopia’s Tigray region’ hit Eritrea capital [Video]

Rockets ‘fired from Ethiopia’s Tigray region’ hit Eritrea capital

Diplomats say three rockets were fired from Ethiopia’s Tigray region, with two of them hitting the Asmara airport.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 05:45Published
Ethiopia declares state of emergency in opposition-ruled Tigray [Video]

Ethiopia declares state of emergency in opposition-ruled Tigray

Move follows PM Abiy Ahmed ordering a military response to a deadly attack by Tigray’s ruling party on a federal army camp.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:44Published