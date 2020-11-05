Ethiopia claims Tigray victories, says army marching to state capital

'Full-scale' humanitarian crisis unfolding in Ethiopia
UN warns of 'full-scale humanitarian crisis' in Ethiopia conflict
Ethiopia eyes advance on Tigrayan capitalEthiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed says a three-day ultimatum for Tigrayan leaders to surrender has expired - and he now plans a push on the region's capital. David Doyle reports.
People from Tigray region of Ethiopia flee to SudanAmid the raging conflict, thousands of people are struggling as they seek refuge in neighbouring Sudan.
Ethiopia says town seized in Tigray, conflict embroils Eritrea
Rockets ‘fired from Ethiopia’s Tigray region’ hit Eritrea capitalDiplomats say three rockets were fired from Ethiopia’s Tigray region, with two of them hitting the Asmara airport.
Ethiopia declares state of emergency in opposition-ruled TigrayMove follows PM Abiy Ahmed ordering a military response to a deadly attack by Tigray’s ruling party on a federal army camp.