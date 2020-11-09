Expert explains how COVID-19 vaccine distribution will work

News about the development of a COVID-19 vaccine is encouraging, but it will still be months before it's widely available.

Pfizer's announcement that its two-shot COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective in clinical...

The distribution of the experimental COVID-19 vaccine created by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE is...

A day after Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE announced more than 90 per cent efficacy of their potential...