Expert explains how COVID-19 vaccine distribution will work
News about the development of a COVID-19 vaccine is encouraging, but it will still be months before it's widely available.
Governor Cuomo Fires Back at Trump: ‘Stop the Narcissism’Governor Cuomo Fires Back at Trump:
‘Stop the Narcissism’.
On Sunday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo tore
into Donald Trump after the president suggested
New York would not receive the COVID-19..
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is 95% effectiveNew this morning - Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine is nearly 95 percent effective. Moderna plans to seek FDA authorization after more safety data is gathered later this month.
Gov. Cuomo Gives COVID Vaccine UpdateNew York Gov. Andrew Cuomo gives update on coronavirus vaccine and distribution at Riverside Church.