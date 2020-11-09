Global  
 

Expert explains how COVID-19 vaccine distribution will work

Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 02:11s - Published
News about the development of a COVID-19 vaccine is encouraging, but it will still be months before it's widely available.


India in talks with all Covid vaccine manufacturers, domestic and foreign: Health ministry

A day after Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE announced more than 90 per cent efficacy of their potential...
IndiaTimes - Published

Fauci Says Cold Storage Can Hamper Distribution of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

Fauci Says Cold Storage Can Hamper Distribution of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine The distribution of the experimental COVID-19 vaccine created by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE is...
HNGN - Published

Gov. Cuomo: Pfizer Vaccine Distribution Timing Means 'Bad News'

Pfizer's announcement that its two-shot COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective in clinical...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •Upworthy



Governor Cuomo Fires Back at Trump: ‘Stop the Narcissism’ [Video]

Governor Cuomo Fires Back at Trump: ‘Stop the Narcissism’

Governor Cuomo Fires Back at Trump: ‘Stop the Narcissism’. On Sunday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo tore into Donald Trump after the president suggested New York would not receive the COVID-19..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:28Published
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is 95% effective [Video]

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is 95% effective

New this morning - Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine is nearly 95 percent effective. Moderna plans to seek FDA authorization after more safety data is gathered later this month.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:22Published
Gov. Cuomo Gives COVID Vaccine Update [Video]

Gov. Cuomo Gives COVID Vaccine Update

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo gives update on coronavirus vaccine and distribution at Riverside Church.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 18:26Published