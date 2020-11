Tom and Jerry with Chloë Grace Moretz - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the live-action comedy movie Tom and Jerry, directed by Tim Story.

It stars Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Rob Delaney, Colin Jost and Ken Jeong.

Tom and Jerry Release Date: March 5, 2021 After you watch Tom and Jerry let us know your review.

