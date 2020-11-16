Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ted Cruz hammers Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey during Senate hearing on social media censorship

Video Credit: USA Today Tech (International) - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Ted Cruz hammers Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey during Senate hearing on social media censorship

Ted Cruz hammers Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey during Senate hearing on social media censorship

Ted Cruz lashes out at Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey during Senate hearing about social media censorship.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Jack Dorsey, Mark Zuckerberg face Senate hearing over censorship concerns

The Big Tech titans face another grilling over accusations of censorship during a Senate hearing...
Upworthy - Published

WATCH LIVE: Facebook’s Zuckerberg, Twitter’s Dorsey Testify Before Senate Judiciary Committee

Facebook's *Mark Zuckerberg* and Twitter's *Jack Dorsey* will testify before the Senate Judiciary...
Mediaite - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Men Can Fall Victim To Wellness Culture Too [Video]

Men Can Fall Victim To Wellness Culture Too

For National Diabetes Month, Lucy Pasha-Robinson chats with personal trainer and Ironman triathlete Jack Anderson. Jack was diagnosed with diabetes when he was 15 – a diagnosis he struggled..

Credit: Chronic By HuffPost     Duration: 25:45Published
Twitter rolls out Instagram Stories-inspired Fleets to ‘lower pressure’ [Video]

Twitter rolls out Instagram Stories-inspired Fleets to ‘lower pressure’

Twitter is rolling out a feature similar to Instagram Stories and Snapchatwhere people can share posts that disappear within 24 hours. The move is amajor evolution from the social network’s core..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published
HamCo Public Health using social media to stop the spread [Video]

HamCo Public Health using social media to stop the spread

The social media posts are designed to combat what has become known as "COVID fatigue," especially prevalent among younger populations, who continue to make up a growing percentage of new cases across..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:08Published