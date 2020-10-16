Skip Bayless: Chris Paul sees greatness in Phoenix alongside Devin Booker | UNDISPUTED

Chris Paul is on the move again, this time heading from OKC to Phoenix as part of a multi-player deal.

The Phoenix Suns are hoping CP3 brings a leadership element to a team that went 8-and-0 in the Orlando bubble, but still missed out on the playoffs for the 10th straight season.

Paul will be teamed with All-Star Devin Booker and head coach Monty Williams, who coached Paul for one season in New Orleans.

This will be Paul’s third team in the past three seasons and fifth overall in his career.

Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Chris Paul's decision to pair up with Devin Booker.