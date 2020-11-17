Chico Food Locker to give out holiday food items ahead of Thanksgiving

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 2 minutes ago

The Chico Food Locker will host its holiday food giveaway before Thanksgiving.

They will be giving out bags full of holiday food.

Some of othe items are potatoes... stuffing mix..

Cranberries..

And gift certificates for meat purchases.

The bags will be available from november 19th to the 25th.

One volunteer said they've been doing this for years.

"well it is just our philosophy as catholic ladies we like to be helpful.

The food locker has been here for 100 years."

Kerch added they also have regular food bags available every business day from 9 am to 12 pm.

They are located at 1386 longfellow avenue in chico.

