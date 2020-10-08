Historic reconstruction efforts after world wars can help us in post COVID era: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the third Annual Bloomberg New Economy Forum on November 17 via video concerning in Delhi. In the event, PM said, "Post world wars the entire world worked on a new world order and changed itself. COVID-19 has also given us a similar opportunity to develop new protocols in every field. This opportunity should be grabbed by the world if we want to develop resilience system for the future."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 12th BRICS Summit said that the world is facing the biggest problem in form of terrorism and BRICS nations need to tackle it in an organised manner. "Terrorism is the biggest problem facing the world today. We have to ensure that the countries that support the terrorists are held accountable and this problem is tackled in an organised manner," said Modi.
I am ready for a debate with Delhi Power Minister, said Goa Power Minister Nilesh Cabral on November 17. He said, "I am ready for a debate with Delhi Power Minister. Goa government is providing benefits to the people of the state through various schemes." Earlier, Goa power minister questioned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's 'electricity model' and also called for a public debate with Kejriwal, later the challenge was accepted by AAP's leader Raghav Chadha.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 06 attended India-Italy Virtual Summit with his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte. At the event, PM said, "I hope that after the COVID-19 situation improves,..
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hard sold his government's latest labour, education and agriculture reforms, saying they will make doing business in India easier as also give farmers the right..
