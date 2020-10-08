Historic reconstruction efforts after world wars can help us in post COVID era: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the third Annual Bloomberg New Economy Forum on November 17 via video concerning in Delhi.

In the event, PM said, "Things like community gatherings, sports activities, education and recreations are not the same as before.

The biggest question before the entire world is how to restart." "The restart will not be possible without a reset.

A reset of mindset, processes and practices.

I think the historic reconstruction efforts after the two world wars can give us several lessons," he added.