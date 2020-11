Adam Driver confronts John Oliver about his obsession with him in hilarious skit



Adam Driver has confronted comedian and TV host John Oliver for repeatedly mentioning him during episodes of his award-winning show Last Week Tonight. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published 8 hours ago

Top 10 Funniest John Oliver Moments Ever



The funniest John Oliver moments are a highlight of any week. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 14:24 Published 1 week ago