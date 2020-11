Colin Cowherd on James Harden seeking a trade to Nets: Harden is not a true No.1 | THE HERD

James Harden reportedly turned down a historic contract extension with the Houston Rockets, and is seeking a trade to join Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving with the Brooklyn Nets.

Colin Cowherd shares his thoughts on this development, and concludes that although Harden is a great player, he's not a true No.

1