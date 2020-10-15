Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amazon launches online pharmacy

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Amazon launches online pharmacy

Amazon launches online pharmacy

Amazon launches an online pharmacy for delivering prescription medications in the United States, increasing competition with drug retailers such as Walgreens, CVS Health and Walmart.

Emma Jehle reports.

Amazon on Tuesday launched an online pharmacy for delivering prescription medications in the United States, increasing competition with drug retailers such as Walgreens, CVS and Walmart.

Called Amazon Pharmacy, the move builds on the web retailer’s 2018 acquisition of PillPack and will allow shoppers to toggle at checkout between their co-pay and a non-insurance option, heavily discounted for members of its loyalty club Prime.

Over the past two years, Amazon has worked to secure more state licenses for shipping prescriptions across the country, which had been an obstacle to its expansion into the drug supply chain, according to analyst notes from Jefferies Equity Research.

The company founded as an online bookseller has disrupted multiple industries drawing criticism of its size and power from labor groups and lawmakers along the way.

E-commerce has surged this year as governments told people to stay home amid the health crisis.

Amazon is betting that Prime members – more than 150 million globally – may be receptive to buying medication online now that it’s from Amazon.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Amazon (company) Amazon (company) American technology and e-commerce company

Amazon launches online pharmacy service

 It will sell prescription drugs initially in the US, with discounts for Prime users.
BBC News

Amazon opens online pharmacy that delivers prescriptions

 Prime members get free two-day shipping on orders from Amazon Pharmacy, which accepts most insurance plans.
CBS News

Amazon launches Amazon Pharmacy for prescription medicine delivery

 Amazon Pharmacy will offer a range of prescription, though no Schedule II medications, including most opioids. | Image: Amazon

Amazon is making its..
The Verge
HBO Max set to debut on Amazon Fire TV devices from Nov 17 [Video]

HBO Max set to debut on Amazon Fire TV devices from Nov 17

People with Amazon Fire TV streaming devices, Fire TV Edition smart TVs, and Fire tablets can load HBO Max directly on those devices from November 17. According to The Verge, it is possible thanks to an agreement between Amazon and HBO owner WarnerMedia. Until now, Amazon allowed HBO customers to access a version of HBO Now, but there was no way to get Max, WarnerMedia's new streaming service. WarnerMedia's announcement noted that current HBO subscribers who go through Amazon's Prime Video Channel option (Channels allows Amazon Prime subscribers to purchase individual plans for certain streamers) will also be able to log into Max for no additional cost. For other HBO product subscribers, the HBO app on Fire TV and Fire tablets will automatically switch over to HBO Max, so the users do not have to do any work. People can log in with their current HBO credentials. New customers will be able to sign up for HBO Max directly within the app as well.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:34Published

Walgreens Walgreens

Pharmacies Getting Prepared For Future COVID Vaccines [Video]

Pharmacies Getting Prepared For Future COVID Vaccines

The US Department of Health and Human Services has announced a plan to distribute an eventual COVID-19 vaccine. The agency will pair with large pharmacy chains to get the vaccine to the public. The list of pharmacies includes CVS, Costco, Walmart, Rite Aid, Publix, Walgreens, and Kroger. While there is currently no approved vaccine for the coronavirus, several candidates are in late-stage testing. Pfizer announced this week that its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was found to be 90% effective.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Walmart Walmart American multinational retail chain

Walmart, Home Depot beat expectations [Video]

Walmart, Home Depot beat expectations

Walmart and Home Depot posted better-than-expected earnings on Tuesday as both U.S. companies benefit from increased sales amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:28Published

Walmart CEO: "Imperative" that lawmakers pass more stimulus

 CEO Doug McMillan also congratulated President-elect Joe Biden, saying he is looking forward to working with the administration.
CBS News

Walmart's latest round of Black Friday 2020 deal drops is here—and it's the best one yet

 The Walmart Black Friday 2020 deals continue with the retailer's third round of markdowns—shop our top picks.
USATODAY.com

The best Black Friday deals you can get right now

 Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge

The majority of Black Friday deals will launch the day after Thanksgiving (November 26th) in the US as usual, but the..
The Verge

CVS Health CVS Health American healthcare company

Karen Lynch Becomes CEO Of CVS [Video]

Karen Lynch Becomes CEO Of CVS

CVS Health named Aetna President Karen Lynch as the company's new CEO. She will become CEO in February 2021. CVS Health ranks fifth on the Fortune 500, the company will become the largest one led by a woman. CVS Health bought Aetna in 2018 for $70 billion. In a chat with Business Insider, Lynch told Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer her vision for Aetna was to help members manage their health using CVS Pharmacy or MinuteClinic.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:26Published
CVS to Hire 15,000 Employees in Anticipation of More COVID-19 and Flu Cases [Video]

CVS to Hire 15,000 Employees in Anticipation of More COVID-19 and Flu Cases

CVS Health made the announcement on Monday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published
CVS to hire 15,000 to help with COVID-19, flu [Video]

CVS to hire 15,000 to help with COVID-19, flu

U.S. pharmacy chain CVS Health said it will hire 15,000 employees in the fourth quarter of this year as the onset of winter could fuel a resurgence in the spread of COVID-19 and flu cases. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:57Published

Amazon Prime Amazon Prime Paid subscription service offered by Amazon.com

Amazon customer support team makes geography fail and inadvertently unites Ireland

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

An Amazon support member trying to help a subscriber on Twitter was apparently not fully up to speed on world..
The Verge
Daily Punch - Pearl V Puri's father passes away, Shahid Kapoor signed a multi-film Rs. 60 crore deal with Amazon Prime [Video]

Daily Punch - Pearl V Puri's father passes away, Shahid Kapoor signed a multi-film Rs. 60 crore deal with Amazon Prime

After much speculation around Shahid Kapoor's next project, he has finally signed a multi-film deal with Amazon Prime worth Rs. 60 crores. Veteran Singer, Udit Narayan's son, Aditya reveals he's only Rs. 18k left in his bank accounts and he might have to sell off his bike if he doesn't get work by the end of the month

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:01Published

CVS Pharmacy CVS Pharmacy U.S. pharmacy chain


PillPack

Related news from verified sources

Amazon Launches Amazon Pharmacy

Amazon.com, Inc. on Tuesday announced its expansion into the healthcare industry with the launch of...
RTTNews - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Amazon Launches Online Pharmacy Service [Video]

Amazon Launches Online Pharmacy Service

Amazon Launches Online Pharmacy Service. Amazon has announced their entry into the $300 billion pharmacy market with a new service called Amazon Pharmacy. . Customers over the age of 18 in 45..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:23Published
Shaking in Their Boots? Amazon Pharmacy Brings Serious Competition to Drugstores [Video]

Shaking in Their Boots? Amazon Pharmacy Brings Serious Competition to Drugstores

No industry is safe from Amazon, not even pharmacies.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:51Published