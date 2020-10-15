Amazon launches online pharmacy

Amazon on Tuesday launched an online pharmacy for delivering prescription medications in the United States, increasing competition with drug retailers such as Walgreens, CVS and Walmart.
Called Amazon Pharmacy, the move builds on the web retailer’s 2018 acquisition of PillPack and will allow shoppers to toggle at checkout between their co-pay and a non-insurance option, heavily discounted for members of its loyalty club Prime.
Over the past two years, Amazon has worked to secure more state licenses for shipping prescriptions across the country, which had been an obstacle to its expansion into the drug supply chain, according to analyst notes from Jefferies Equity Research.
The company founded as an online bookseller has disrupted multiple industries drawing criticism of its size and power from labor groups and lawmakers along the way.
E-commerce has surged this year as governments told people to stay home amid the health crisis.
Amazon is betting that Prime members – more than 150 million globally – may be receptive to buying medication online now that it’s from Amazon.
People with Amazon Fire TV streaming devices, Fire TV Edition smart TVs, and Fire tablets can load HBO Max directly on those devices from November 17. According to The Verge, it is possible thanks to an agreement between Amazon and HBO owner WarnerMedia. Until now, Amazon allowed HBO customers to access a version of HBO Now, but there was no way to get Max, WarnerMedia's new streaming service. WarnerMedia's announcement noted that current HBO subscribers who go through Amazon's Prime Video Channel option (Channels allows Amazon Prime subscribers to purchase individual plans for certain streamers) will also be able to log into Max for no additional cost. For other HBO product subscribers, the HBO app on Fire TV and Fire tablets will automatically switch over to HBO Max, so the users do not have to do any work. People can log in with their current HBO credentials. New customers will be able to sign up for HBO Max directly within the app as well.
The US Department of Health and Human Services has announced a plan to distribute an eventual COVID-19 vaccine. The agency will pair with large pharmacy chains to get the vaccine to the public. The list of pharmacies includes CVS, Costco, Walmart, Rite Aid, Publix, Walgreens, and Kroger. While there is currently no approved vaccine for the coronavirus, several candidates are in late-stage testing. Pfizer announced this week that its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was found to be 90% effective.
CVS Health named Aetna President Karen Lynch as the company's new CEO. She will become CEO in February 2021. CVS Health ranks fifth on the Fortune 500, the company will become the largest one led by a woman. CVS Health bought Aetna in 2018 for $70 billion. In a chat with Business Insider, Lynch told Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer her vision for Aetna was to help members manage their health using CVS Pharmacy or MinuteClinic.
U.S. pharmacy chain CVS Health said it will hire 15,000 employees in the fourth quarter of this year as the onset of winter could fuel a resurgence in the spread of COVID-19 and flu cases. Conway G. Gittens reports.
After much speculation around Shahid Kapoor's next project, he has finally signed a multi-film deal with Amazon Prime worth Rs. 60 crores. Veteran Singer, Udit Narayan's son, Aditya reveals he's only Rs. 18k left in his bank accounts and he might have to sell off his bike if he doesn't get work by the end of the month
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:01Published